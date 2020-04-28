Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Sindh traders reject govt’s online business plan

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
The All Sindh Taajir Ittehad has rejected the online business formula of the Sindh government to keep the economy running while preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The Sindh government last week allowed traders to do business online between 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday. Bakeries were allowed to remain open until 5pm and food deliveries to operate until 10pm.

However, traders in Sindh appear to be displeased with the plan and say that it does not benefit them at all.

ASTI Chairman Jameel Paracha said the government’s SOPs could bring some relief to wholesalers, but not to retailers.

Paracha demanded the Sindh government permit opening of shops and businesses.

Ateeq Mir, another representative of the trade fraternity, said not even 1% traders could benefit from the government’s plan in two days.

He described the government’s SOPs as a “joke” and urged it to reshape them.

However, Provincial Minister Imtiaz Sheikh believes that traders did considerable business on Monday and Tuesday.

He said the business volume would obviously be less than what it used to be earlier.

Sheikh said traders were asked to resume businesses online and that shops and businesses would gradually be allowed to open.

He said the government didn’t want to close businesses and would review the situation.

