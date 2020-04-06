Sindh CM approves ICU, isolation centres in hospitals

Every district headquarter’s isolation centre must have all facilities, including water, drainage, electricity, solid waste disposal and washrooms, says Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

He presided over two meetings of the health department’s quarantine and isolation accommodation committee on Monday.

The chief minister, on the recommendation of the committee directed the PDMA director-general to arrange or hire large halls to set up isolation centres in every district headquarter and provide them beds, fans and other facilities.

Isolation centres, ICUS

It was decided that an isolation centre with 193 beds will be established in the City Hospital and 104-bed ICUs in six hospitals of Karachi.

A 59-bed isolation ward will be established in Civil hospital, 65-bed ward in Jinnah Hospital and 69-bed ward in Lyari General Hospital.

An ICU unit of 12 beds is being established in Civil hospital, 15 beds in JPMC, 18 beds in Lyari General Hospital, 26 beds in Trauma Center, eight in Ojha and 25 in Services Hospital.

ICU and isolations wards will be made in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gambat, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad too.

Purchase of medical equipment

The CM was told the procurement committee approved the purchase of of 200 thermal guns, 50 vital sign monitors, 10,000 sanitisers of 1,000ml each, 200 syringe pumps, 300 packets of tab resochin, oxygen cylinders, regulators, tyvek suits, pumps for sanitizers, bio hazard bags, PCR kits with diagnostic system, extraction kits, VTM, CR Systems and suction machines.