HOME > Economy

Nausheen Javaid Amjad appointed new FBR chairperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Photo: File

Nausheen Javed Amjad is the new Federal Board of Revenue chairperson.

Her appointment notification was issued on Monday after the federal cabinet approved it.

Amjad was serving as the acting FBR chief after Shabbar Zaidi stepped down on February 11.

Zaidi said that he has been advised by his doctors not to take stress, and rest. He confirmed to SAMAA TV that he does not plan on rejoining once he feels better.

Zaidi had taken a sick leave from January 6 to January 19. Many people speculated that differences have developed between Zaidi and the government.

The FBR, however, rejected such reports. He joined on January 20 but took another leave from January 31 onward.

