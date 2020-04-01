Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Economy

Inflation’s march stopped in March

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Inflation for the outgoing month of March reflected more than a 2% slash in the consumer price index, to 10.24%.

In February, before the coronavirus lockdown, inflation was 12.4%.

The report is published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. It recorded a hike in the prices of onions, potatoes and fruit by 35%, 11% and 8.5%, respectively. The prices of tomatoes, fish, and vegetables went down 23%, 9% and 7.8%.

Fuel is 6.71% cheaper.

Market experts have hinted that with control on rupee depreciation and economic damage, the consumer price index shall see a further decline to go into the single digits. They see the key interest rates following suit.

Average inflation for the fiscal year 2020 (July 2019 to date) stands at 11.53%.

