Economy

Govt rakes in Rs60m from SMSes for Ehsaas programme registration

Photo: Online

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme with the aim to help poor people as the country continues to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar asked the people who want to register for the programme to first SMS their CNIC number to 8171 to check their eligibility status.

This SMS, however, is not free and charges Rs1 plus tax. This means that every SMS sent cut Rs1 to Rs1.5 from their mobile balance.

The poverty alleviation division has said that it has received around 43 million SMSes so far. This means that more than Rs60 million has been earned from it.

The division, however, clarified that the they haven’t received that amount as it just a service charge. The money reportedly has gone to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

