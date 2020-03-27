Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Economy

KP announces Rs32b relief package for households, businesses

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a Rs32 billion economic relief package to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in the province.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan briefed the media over the package after the provincial cabinet meeting in Peshawar Friday evening. He said Rs11.4 billion has been set aside for 1.9 million poor families who have been financially affected by the corona pandemic.

The families will be provided Rs5,000 per month under the Ehsas programme.

Daily wage earners will be catered under this relief package too.

Khan said 43% of the province’s people will benefit from the package. It has been announced for three months, but the KP CM said an extension can be made if the situation demands it.

The provincial government approved a waiver of Rs5 billion in taxes for businesses.

A supplementary grant of Rs8 billion was approved by the cabinet for the health department.  

