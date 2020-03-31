Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Karachi exporters want govt to allow factory production

Posted: Mar 31, 2020
Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Export Processing Zone Authority website

Karachi exporters have appealed to the Sindh government to allow production activities at the Karachi Export Processing Zone.

Business has been suspended at the zone since the coronavirus lockdown in Sindh.

Currently, only seven factories that have been exempted from the lockdown are operating. It includes three sanitiser factories, three factories making food items and a pharmaceutical factory, says the spokesperson for the Export Processing Zone in Karachi.

The factories are of these companies: Hemani International, SSJD, Multi Food Industries, A&Y Food, Evan and Mayer International, Alupak and Ahmad Foods.

