Brokers not happy with SECP’s revised rules

Stock brokers will no longer be able to demand custody of investors’ money as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has made an amendment to its regulations.

The company regulator announced amendments in broker regulations through a press release on Monday. It stated that the amendments were meant to minimise custody risks and safeguard the interest of the investors.

Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016, was amended to ensure the investments are secure and that brokers of Pakistan Stocks Exchange will not be able to demand custody of the investors’ money, read the press release.

It further reads, “The SECP has finalised the amendments in light of comprehensive consultations with all stakeholders.”

The press release said that it meant to categorise the brokers with respect to their risk-bearing capacity (if they can bear financial impacts) and their net worth. It also said that measures to enhance transparency and protect investors have been introduced in the amendments.

“The new broker regime is expected to bridge the regulatory compliance gap while increasing the commercial viability of the brokerage industry.”

The PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA) was apparently not happy with what the SECP said and in response issued its own press release the same day.

The PSA, an association that claims to represent 66% of all the brokers, calls the move by the SECP “astonishing” as the matter was already under consideration. They said that call notices have already been issued to all stakeholders for a meeting with the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on February 6.

The PSA said that the secretary of the National Assembly himself, when informed of the development by the SECP, remarked that “it had never happened before”, referring to the new notification on the amendments despite the scheduled meeting.

However, the PSA said that the meeting with the standing committee will take place nonetheless.

Consultation over the amendments between the SECP and the stakeholders has been going on since April 2019 after the SECP proposed them.

On January 27, 2020 the PSA released a statement titled, ‘Rebuttal on SECP’s Propaganda through Media…’ read that the regulator’s approach of categorising “small, medium and large size brokerage houses is an effort to divide and rule”.

When contacted the secretary-general of the PSA, Bilal Farooq, said that the move is meant to leave a number of brokers without business and thus render hundreds of people jobless.

“The amendments by the SECP now require a radical overhaul in the entire industry which is going to cost millions of rupees to the brokers because most brokerages will simply shut down,” he said. “The cost of doing business is exorbitant now.”

On a question whether there was another way the reservations taken up by the SECP could be resolved, he said that the authority can simply rule that:

a) Each broker shall open an account with Central Depository Company which will ensure the security of investors’ money

b) Shares cannot be cashed out and the only way to make a transaction is by depositing the sums in investors’ designated accounts.

He said that this way the chances of any discrepancy and risks of custodial defaults of investors’ money will die down.

On a question of compliance with the Financial Action Task Force and the anti-money laundering regime, Farooq said that the brokers have done their best to comply with all their recommendations and these efforts have been acknowledged.

“I don’t understand what is going on in their [SECP] minds,” he said, adding that they only had to wait one more day (for the Feb 6 meeting) to take us all in confidence but they hurried the process. “This just does not make sense.”

An official of the SECP told SAMAA Digital that a cartel-like brokerage fraternity has taken over the capital market and any move to regularise and introduce amendments to ensure transparency and to grow investor base is met with uncalled for the opposition.

“We cannot simply keep compromising on the values capitulating to their pressure and political influence,” he added.

The new regulations have been enacted and the timeline for its transition ends on October 01, 2020.