Why is Pakistan importing dog food on borrowed dollars: Economist

Recently, statements have been made by government officials claiming that Pakistan’s balance of payments status has changed from a current account deficit to a surplus. Also, exports have surpassed imports.

Dr Kaiser Bengali, renowned economist, teacher, critique and a former government official, however believes that things aren’t as good as they seem to be and that the prime minister doesn’t know what he is “bragging” about.

“Statistics tell us that the exports have not increased neither have remittances from migrants working outside doubled,” he said.

“Then where is this money in the economy coming from? Money is being borrowed from the US which will later be sent back to them with interest,” Dr Bengali explained.

All these dollars are just debt. “The government is taking loans and private entities are investing those dollars outside the country,” he said.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened in the country. Dr Bengali called it history repeating itself.

The economist explained that until 2003, for every $100 of goods exported, we imported goods/services worth $125. “This means we had a trade deficit of 25%,” he said. “There were some remittances, capital income and some debt we would borrow enough to offset the deficit then,” he added.

Related: Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

Now for every export of $100, our imports are $230. The deficit of 25% has risen to 130%. This deficit can now neither be offset by remittances, nor can any other capital influence do wonders. “We have to seek debt,” he said.

But this does not serve Pakistan. “We can only benefit if foreign investments are used to establish industries and assets such as power stations, dams, ports and canals,” he said.

“There’s a supermarket near my house which has a separate section for cat and dog food and you can also find shampoos for them,” the economist said.

“Pakistan is importing dog and cat food from borrowed money while one-third children in the country are malnourished. I demand the government ban all unnecessary imports,” he added.

Dr Bengali suggested that food imports should be stopped; we don’t need apples from New Zealand or chocolates from Switzerland.

Related: Pakistan receives $452 million from IMF: SBP

Only 5% of the population can afford luxuries as the rest hardly get by with three meals a day.

“With 17% GST, our industries cannot survive, bring it down to 5% so that industries can be developed,” he said. “This will catalyze employment and exports to generate a genuine surplus.”

This, however, might lead to a drop in revenues. To prevent that Dr Bengali said that non-development spending should be cut down.

“We have 42 divisions in the government in Islamabad alone,” he said. “Most of them such as the Division for National Harmony, National Regulation and National Heritage are just useless.”

He gave the example of the Post Office which used to be a part of the Communication Ministry, but now it’s a separate ministry. Previously, it had one Director General and one Additional DG, now we have one DG and nine ADGs.

Related: Pakistan’s economy and security have improved: IMF represent

Dr Bengali elaborated that cutting on non-development spending also included expenses on defense. “We see a big chunk of defense budget that has nothing to do with wars,” he said.

On the way to Peshawar from Lahore via GT Road, there’s a cantonment every 40km that were built in the British Raj during wars against the Afghans. “We need to shut down those cantonments,” he said.

Coast Guard is another example that Dr Bengali gave. “The Coast Guard, for some reason, has been under the army but the navy claimed that the seas were its territory therefore the Coast Guard should be handed over to them,” he said.

Instead of handing it over to the Navy, another force called the Maritime Security Agency was created. Now there are two agencies working for the same purpose. “There’s a lot of room to cut these defense budgets,” he said.

The economist explained that the government doesn’t talk about cutting expenditure and when reducing the budget is brought up, development is at stake.

“We can’t build power houses, roads, schools or dispensaries this way especially, when the non-development budgets, both civil and military, keep increasing instead of decreasing,” he said.

Dr Bengali suggested that slashing defense and non-development expenditures is necessary to avoid a deficit.

“Deficits can crash the economy,” he said. “It has, in fact, crashed our economy and we are now figuratively on the ventilator. Surviving without loans is impossible,” he added.

According to the economist, you don’t win wars singing patriotic songs, you need tanks and warships for it.

“They all run on petrol which is bought with dollars. Dollars are earned via exports and exports are only possible with industrial development. Shutting down industries will mean no exports and thus no dollars resulting in an inability to buy petrol,” Dr Bengali explained. “In order to fight and win wars, we need a strong economy,” he concluded.