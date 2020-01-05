Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

FILE photo: Abdul Razak Dawood.

Trade deficit of Pakistan fell by 30% to $11.64 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2019-20, according to stats shared by Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday.

This was because of a decline in imports and increasing exports of the country, according to the statistics.

The export volume reached $11.54 billion recording an increase of 3.21% from July 2019 to December 2019.

During this period, the exports of rice increased by 56%, meat by 52% and vegetables by 41%.

The export of seafood recorded an increase of 23%, while silk, synthetic textile, football and leather exports grew by 13% each.

Imports of the country dropped by 17% to $23.18 billion. It resulted in shrinking trade deficit to $11.64 billion.

However, the imports of cellular phones increased by 69%, electrical appliances by 48% and petroleum products and gas by 34%.

Imports from India decreased by 64% over the past 6 months, according to the stats.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Abdul Razak Dawood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PM's adviser on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, trade deficit, imports, exports, economy, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Finance ministry pleased with govt performance on IMF's economic indicators
Finance ministry pleased with govt performance on IMF’s economic indicators
Stricter FBR laws to punish cash, gold smuggling
Stricter FBR laws to punish cash, gold smuggling
Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b
Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.