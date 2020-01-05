Pakistan’s trade deficit falls by 30% to $11.64b

Trade deficit of Pakistan fell by 30% to $11.64 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2019-20, according to stats shared by Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday.

This was because of a decline in imports and increasing exports of the country, according to the statistics.

The export volume reached $11.54 billion recording an increase of 3.21% from July 2019 to December 2019.

During this period, the exports of rice increased by 56%, meat by 52% and vegetables by 41%.

The export of seafood recorded an increase of 23%, while silk, synthetic textile, football and leather exports grew by 13% each.

Imports of the country dropped by 17% to $23.18 billion. It resulted in shrinking trade deficit to $11.64 billion.

However, the imports of cellular phones increased by 69%, electrical appliances by 48% and petroleum products and gas by 34%.

Imports from India decreased by 64% over the past 6 months, according to the stats.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.