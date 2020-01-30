Thursday, January 30, 2020  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistanis are making millions off Amazon

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Enablers.pk CEO Saqib Azhar explains how you can set up an Amazon account and earn big from the world’s largest ecommerce website.

Amazon is the world’s largest e-commerce company, but it doesn’t do business with Pakistan. However, there is still a way to earn big bucks off Amazon. In fact, many Pakistanis are already doing it.
Some of these people are earning thousands of dollars by selling products they don’t even manufacture. They just source items like textiles, surgical instruments, and sports goods from their original producers and sell it on Amazon at a high margin.
You may wonder how they do this when Pakistan is not an Amazon-approved country. In this video, Enablers.pk CEO Saqib Azhar explains how people can create Amazon accounts, what products they should sell and how to grow big.

