Friday, December 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1441
HOME > Economy

World Bank to lend Pakistan $406m for new economic corridor

45 mins ago
World Bank to lend Pakistan $406m for new economic corridor
Photo: Radio Pakistan

The World Bank will provide Pakistan a loan of $406 million for the construction of Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, according to an agreement signed in Islamabad on Friday.

World Bank’s director for Pakistan Illango Patchamuthu signed the agreement with Pakistani officials in the presence of Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar.

The government aims to construct 48-km-long high-speed carriageway from Peshawar to Torkham under the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project.

It is also planning to develop special economic zones around the corridor, according to officials.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
