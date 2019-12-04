Hike in inflation caused by past policies, claims FBR chief

Says it'll come down now

"The reason behind the increase in inflation is not today's policies," Zaidi said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

"Inflation reached this level because of old policies," he added.

The FBR chief, however, said that inflation would decrease now and there were no chances for it to increase any further.

"I understand the generalized perception that economic circumstances in Pakistan are very difficult is not true," he said.

Zaidi termed the issuance of Rs5 billion refunds by the FBR a "change in Pakistan".

He said the government made the retailers agree on the condition to provide CNICs on transactions worth Rs50,000 and above.

"This was a great success of ours," the FBR chief added.