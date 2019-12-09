Monday, December 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

FBR seeks details of Pakistani Iqama holders from UAE

2 hours ago
FBR seeks details of Pakistani Iqama holders from UAE

The Federal Board of Revenue has requested the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance to provide information of all Pakistanis who have sought UAE Iqama (employment contract) under the Residence by Investment scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

The FBR in its letter to the UAE ministry stated that such “delinquent” individuals had not only siphoned off funds from Pakistan and parked them in the UAE, but they also effectively circumvented the OECD-sponsored CRS exchange of bank and financial account information.

So far, the Emirati Ministry of Finance has not responded to all earlier requests of the FBR in this regard.

The FBR letter stated that the automatic exchange of information framework, in essence, was conceived and implemented to put up a well-coordinated and concerted global fight against organised tax theft and to inject transparency in the international taxes system.

In the Dubai meeting between Pakistani and UAE officials in October, the FBR noted, a commitment was made to come up with a detailed formal response.

It said not only that no reply whatsoever had been received from the UAE, but also that a few subsequent rejoinders by the FBR gone unanswered, and even unacknowledged.

“The UAE’s persistent silence on FBR’s efforts to develop a robust framework for sharing of structured information of Pakistani Iqama holders has not been productive so far,” the revenue authority said in its letter to the UAE Ministry of Finance.

“The best inter-nation relationships are mutually responsive, symbiotic and empathetic, and are the product of superior diplomatic wisdom.”

The revenue watchdog has requested the UAE to provide a well laid-out roadmap of Pakistani Iqama holders’ information.

Alternatively, it warned, Pakistan would be constrained to seriously consider rolling out “appropriate measures”.

These measures may include termination of Pakistan-UAE Avoidance of Double Taxation agreement at an early date, the FBR added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fbr Pakistan uae
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
FBR, UAE, Pakistan, tax, tax evaders, Iqama holders,
 
MOST READ
Pakistan stock market continues upward journey
Pakistan stock market continues upward journey
Hike in inflation caused by past policies, claims FBR chief
Hike in inflation caused by past policies, claims FBR chief
Bykea, Pakistan’s first motorbike ride-sharing startup, ventures into micropayments
Bykea, Pakistan’s first motorbike ride-sharing startup, ventures into micropayments
FBR seeks details of Pakistani Iqama holders from UAE
FBR seeks details of Pakistani Iqama holders from UAE
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.