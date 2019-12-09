FBR seeks details of Pakistani Iqama holders from UAE

The Federal Board of Revenue has requested the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Finance to provide information of all Pakistanis who have sought UAE Iqama (employment contract) under the Residence by Investment scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

The FBR in its letter to the UAE ministry stated that such “delinquent” individuals had not only siphoned off funds from Pakistan and parked them in the UAE, but they also effectively circumvented the OECD-sponsored CRS exchange of bank and financial account information.

So far, the Emirati Ministry of Finance has not responded to all earlier requests of the FBR in this regard.

The FBR letter stated that the automatic exchange of information framework, in essence, was conceived and implemented to put up a well-coordinated and concerted global fight against organised tax theft and to inject transparency in the international taxes system.

In the Dubai meeting between Pakistani and UAE officials in October, the FBR noted, a commitment was made to come up with a detailed formal response.

It said not only that no reply whatsoever had been received from the UAE, but also that a few subsequent rejoinders by the FBR gone unanswered, and even unacknowledged.

“The UAE’s persistent silence on FBR’s efforts to develop a robust framework for sharing of structured information of Pakistani Iqama holders has not been productive so far,” the revenue authority said in its letter to the UAE Ministry of Finance.

“The best inter-nation relationships are mutually responsive, symbiotic and empathetic, and are the product of superior diplomatic wisdom.”

The revenue watchdog has requested the UAE to provide a well laid-out roadmap of Pakistani Iqama holders’ information.

Alternatively, it warned, Pakistan would be constrained to seriously consider rolling out “appropriate measures”.

These measures may include termination of Pakistan-UAE Avoidance of Double Taxation agreement at an early date, the FBR added.

