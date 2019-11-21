Tomatoes being sold for Rs300/kilo despite Karachi wholesale prices plummeting

Iranian tomatoes have entered Karachi’s wholesale vegetable market, forcing prices down to Rs145 per kilo but tomatoes are still being sold at exorbitant rates at the city’s market.

Despite the unusual drop in prices, from Rs210 to Rs145 in a single day, tomatoes are still being sold at Rs300 per kilo at regular markets.

On Tuesday night, 16 containers carrying 352 tons of Iranian tomatoes arrived in the city. But despite the influx of produce, prices aren’t going down.

People were worried and upset after tomato prices skyrocketed to Rs480 per kilo in Karachi after a shortage. Heavy rain in Sindh led to much of the tomato crop being destroyed. To manage this shortage, the government okayed the import of tomatoes from Iran. With the 352 tons of Iranian tomatoes in the market, theoretically the prices should have plummeted back to their original prices, but the prices have remained the same.

On Wednesday tomatoes were being sold for Rs210 at the wholesale market. On Thursday morning they dropped to Rs145, which is still higher than the pre-shortage price but is better than last week.

But markets in the city are still selling tomatoes for exorbitant rates. Sellers claim the produce is still expensive because it is imported.

The Karachi commissioner has asked people not to buy expensive tomatoes. He said the prices will come down if people do not buy them.