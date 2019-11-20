Tomato crisis: Iranian produce arrives but prices stay the same

The price of tomatoes isn’t dropping even though the government has okayed the import of tomatoes from Iran.

Another 16 containers of Iranian tomatoes arrived in Karachi Tuesday night but on Wednesday morning, the price at markets hadn’t gone down to its original price.

There are now 352 tons of Iranian tomatoes in the market, which theoretically should bring prices down. Prices of tomatoes had skyrocketed, with the produce being sold for Rs480 per kilo in some areas.

But while the price did go down to Rs210 at farmers’ markets, main markets in Karachi were still selling tomatoes at over Rs300 per kilo.

The Karachi commissioner has asked people not to buy expensive tomatoes. He said the prices will come down if people do not buy them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.