The State Bank of Pakistan has denied the reports of discontinuation of Rs5000 currency notes.

“The SBP strongly denies that any proposal to discontinue Rs5000 currency note has been forwarded by the SBP,” its spokesperson said in a statement. “Such news items are baseless.”

The clarification from the central bank comes days after reports circulated on social media that the SBP was considering a proposal to discontinue Rs5000 currency notes.