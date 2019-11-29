Petrol prices likely to drop from December 1

Petroleum prices are likely to drop from December 1.

OGRA has sent a summary to the government approving a Rs2.9 drop in the price of petroleum products. According to the summary, high speed diesel is going to be Rs2.40 cheaper and petrol Rs0.25 cheaper.

Light diesel prices are going to drop by Rs2.9 while kerosene is going to drop by Rs0.83.

The finance ministry will make its final decision on this after consulting with the prime minister. The decision is expected to be announced on November 30.

If approved, the new prices will come into effect from December 1.

