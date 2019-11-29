Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Petrol prices likely to drop from December 1

1 hour ago
Petrol prices likely to drop from December 1

Photo: AFP

Petroleum prices are likely to drop from December 1.

OGRA has sent a summary to the government approving a Rs2.9 drop in the price of petroleum products. According to the summary, high speed diesel is going to be Rs2.40 cheaper and petrol Rs0.25 cheaper.

Light diesel prices are going to drop by Rs2.9 while kerosene is going to drop by Rs0.83.

The finance ministry will make its final decision on this after consulting with the prime minister. The decision is expected to be announced on November 30.

If approved, the new prices will come into effect from December 1.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
OGRA petrol
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Wheat, Price, Flour
 
MOST READ
Wheat sack prices touch Rs5,000 in the open market
Wheat sack prices touch Rs5,000 in the open market
SECP starts winding up proceedings against six companies
SECP starts winding up proceedings against six companies
Petrol prices likely to drop from December 1
Petrol prices likely to drop from December 1
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.