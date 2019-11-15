Friday, November 15, 2019  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Pakistan looks to wind power to solve its electricity woes 

13 mins ago
Pakistan looks to wind power to solve its electricity woes 

Pakistan is looking to wind power to solve its electricity crisis. 

The country has signed a Super-6 project with the World Bank and International Finance Corporation under which 310-megawatt wind power projects will be built in Pakistan. Investment in these projects amounts to $450 million, of which the IFC is funding $320 million.

The projects hope to provide environmentally-friendly and clean energy to the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest at the signing ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

“This project has three benefits. It will provide us with cheap electricity and clean energy, and we won’t be using imported fuel for it,” said the PM. We hope to achieve 60% of our energy target by 2030 through this project, he said. “In this project, air will be used to produce electricity and it means that our power cost will not be dependent on external forces,” he added.

One of Pakistan’s biggest challenges has been that the previous governments never gave preference to long-term planning, said the premier. “We approved projects which benefited the country on a short-term basis, and this is the main difference between us and China.”

The biggest example of the country’s lack of long-term planning is what we did with our electricity, he said. We made expensive power plants that are dependent on imported fuel and because of that, whenever the rupee depreciates, our electricity costs increase, he added. This is also why our exports are sold at uncompetitive prices in the market, he claimed.

The country has gone through a difficult year and now things are improving, the premier remarked. “We are finally on the right path. Our current account deficit is decreasing and investor confidence is increasing,” he added.

The government is constantly thinking about how it can improve the lives of the people, the PM added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Wind power
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
wind power, Pakistan, PM Imran Khan, World Bank, wind, electricity, power
 
MOST READ
Rs5,000 currency notes are not being discontinued, clarifies SBP
Rs5,000 currency notes are not being discontinued, clarifies SBP
PM's adviser on finance unaware of tomato prices in Karachi
PM’s adviser on finance unaware of tomato prices in Karachi
Economic indicators on positive trajectory: finance adviser
Economic indicators on positive trajectory: finance adviser
How many peas can you really get for Rs5?
How many peas can you really get for Rs5?
Pakistan saves $3.9b as trade losses decrease
Pakistan saves $3.9b as trade losses decrease
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.