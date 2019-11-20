Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Economy

Japan looking to hire ‘hard working’ Pakistani labour

42 mins ago
Labourers working at a construction site in Japan. Photo: Nikkei Asian Review

Japan is looking to hire Pakistani labour as it opens it job marked to the world. 

The country has already included Pakistan in its list of top 10 friendly countries.

“Japan has decided to open its labour market to Pakistan because of the strong relations between the two countries,” said Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda at an event on Tuesday. “We are looking forward to talented Pakistani young people working and living in Japan.”

Japan is already cooperating with Pakistan in different sectors such as food, agriculture and fisheries.

“Skilled workforce is necessary for development, hence, Japan is facilitating Pakistan in training and educating the manpower in areas of civil engineering, science and technology,” the Japanese ambassador had remarked at an event in Karachi in October.

