Flour prices remain in Sindh high despite govt’s wheat supply

The price of flour remained high throughout Sindh on Wednesday. Prices were expected to go down after the government had supplied wheat to flour mill owners.

The Sindh government had reportedly supplied 300,000 sacks of wheat to flour mill owners across Karachi at Rs34.5.

The mills were issued a quota of 18,000 wheat sacks per month, according to the Sindh Food Authority.

It was estimated that in the open market flour prices will reduce by Rs7. Flour sellers, however, did not bring the prices down.

The commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani, said that the price of flour is not set by the commissioner’s officer but by the food authorities.

“But we do enforce prices in the markets and take necessary action if required,” he added.

The price of fine flour has also increased to Rs65.