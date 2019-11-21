Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Chilgozay prices soar to Rs7,500 per kilo

1 hour ago
Chilgozay prices soar to Rs7,500 per kilo

Rs7,500 per kilo may sound like the cost of a precious metal but it’s actually the price of a nut. 

In Sialkot, dry fruit prices have soared and seem to be getting higher every day.

Pine nuts or chilgozay are being sold at Rs7,500 per kilo. This is a Rs1,500 jump from the previous price of Rs6,000 per kilo.

Pistachios and cashew nuts now cost Rs2,000 per kilo and peanuts–a national staple– have risen to Rs350 per kilo.

Related: Wana police recovers stolen pine nuts worth Rs12m

Worry over these skyrocketing prices isn’t limited to consumers. Shopkeepers are troubled because they say no one is buying their products. People come into our shops, ask the price of dry fruit, especially pine nuts, and then walk right out, they say.

Because of this, they have to keep smaller amounts of nuts at their stores.

These soaring prices have become an actual crisis and cases of pine nut theft have also been reported.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
pine nuts sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
pine nuts, pine nut prices, chilgoza, chilgozay, sialkot,
 
MOST READ
Tomato prices in Karachi to drop from Saturday
Tomato prices in Karachi to drop from Saturday
Pakistan saves $3.9b as trade losses decrease
Pakistan saves $3.9b as trade losses decrease
Sindh's cattle farmers could be making millions
Sindh’s cattle farmers could be making millions
Pakistan looks to wind power to solve its electricity woes 
Pakistan looks to wind power to solve its electricity woes 
Tomato crisis: Iranian produce arrives but prices stay the same
Tomato crisis: Iranian produce arrives but prices stay the same
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.