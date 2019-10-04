Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Economy

‘Your genuine issues will be resolved’, army chief assures businessmen

October 4, 2019
 
Photo: ISPR

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, one of the businessmen who met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said on Thursday the government and the army chief had assured them that their “genuine issues” would be resolved.

Dhedhi told SAMAA TV that members of the business community didn’t complain about anything.

He said the army chief told them that FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi, Federal Minister Hammad Azhar and PM’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh were there to listen to their concerns.

Dhedhi said General Bajwa told them to discuss their issues with government representatives. He said the FBR chairman spoke to the businessmen and satisfied them.

“Hammad Azhar gave us a good presentation,” he said, adding that the minister said the IMF was satisfied with the steps taken by Pakistan and they thought the country was heading in the right direction.

Dhedhi said Hafeez Sheikh told them the government was taking steps to revive the economy.

“The army chief said ‘we are sitting here to satisfy you. We will resolve your genuine issues’,” he said.

