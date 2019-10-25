Pakistan among top three countries for growing social entrepreneurs: report

Pakistan is seeing a rise of entrepreneurs who are working to bring a social change through their business ventures.

Accompanied by Australia and the Netherlands, Pakistan was among the top three countries with the highest growing number of social entrepreneurs, according to a poll conducted by the Thomas Reuters Foundation.

Women and youth are contributing to the business growth of the economy, keeping in mind their social responsibilities, the poll stated.

Pakistan went up 18 places to 14th position on the list of the world’s biggest economies and was considered a nation where social entrepreneurs can make a living.

Social entrepreneurship refers to startups or companies which hope to resolve social, cultural or environmental issues through their business model.

One of the first companies to have entered this field is WonderTree, which works for disabled children’s education through AR technology.

There are others startups working for a cause. The Reading Room Project builds an internet-enabled learning environment for low-income students. Markhor, a shoe company, provides employment for people in rural areas while utilising their skill of making shoes.

