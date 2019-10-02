NEPRA increases electricity price

Photo: AFP

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has increased the price of electricity by Rs1.66 per unit.

According to NEPRA, the electricity price was increased for adjustment to the change in fuel prices. The new prices, however, will not apply to the people of Karachi.

On the other hand, the government did not change the prices of petroleum products for the month of October.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the decision was taken in light of the rise in petroleum prices in the international market. The finance ministry’s notification said that the petroleum prices are expected to rise internationally from mid-December.