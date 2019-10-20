IMF delegation to arrive in Islamabad on October 28: ministry

A delegation of the International Monetary fund will arrive in Islamabad on two-week visit on October 28, ministry of finance said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the IMF delegation will review Pakistan’s economic progress. It will release the second installment of $6 billion bailout package after the review.

The IMF had released $1 billion to Pakistan in July after its board approved a $6 billion bailout package. It is a three-year loan programme.

The fund will review Pakistan’s performance quarterly over 39 months, phasing release of the additional aid over time.