Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Unidentified motorcyclists kill Levies man in Mastung
NAB gets two-day transit remand of PPP’s Khursheed Shah
Court to indict Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur on October 4
Karachi policeman shot dead during encounter with suspected motorcycle thieves
Toggle navigation
HOME
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Economy
Pakistan to get its first shipping policy
Wahab Kamran
1 hour ago
No tax and duty will be charged on shipping companies
No sales tax, income tax and customs duty will be charged on shipping companies who register themselves till 2030, say government officials.
TOPICS:
business
HOME
NEXT
RELATED STORIES
Foreign investors to be offered business friendly environment, PM tells Mitsubishi delegation
6 months ago
6 months ago
Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit to be held on March 13 and 14
6 months ago
6 months ago
Businesses near National Stadium of Karachi fear losses during PSL
6 months ago
6 months ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
shipping policy, traders, exporters, custom duty, taxes
MOST READ
SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 13.25%
IMF delegates satisfied with three-month performance of government
Pakistan to get its first shipping policy
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.