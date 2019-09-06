‘Investing in IT could create 1m jobs in three years’

We can create one million new jobs and increase our information technology exports to $5 billion in three years if we invest in training the youth in the IT sector, said Dr Khursheed Nizam, president of Ecommerce Gateway.

He was telling the press about the upcoming ITCN Asia exhibition, which is an information technology exhibition that brings local and international brands together to showcase their products and latest technologies.

Dr Nizam said that there is a lack of jobs in the country, but not in the international market. Freelancing provides good wages for easy tasks, he added.

There is a huge demand for English speaking freelancers and if the Higher Education Commission and Virtual University collaborate and introduce short courses in this regard, many young people can acquire well-paying freelance work from abroad, he said.

HEC statistics say that almost 0.5 million young people graduate each year from universities across Pakistan but only 10% of them are able to get jobs.

According to the website freelancer.com, more than one million Pakistanis are offering freelance services independently. The average wage for freelancer is between $15 and $28 per hour, which is way above what the average person in Pakistan earns.

The international freelancing market is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide, in which India is a leader and Pakistan comes fourth.

Dr Nizam also spoke about an upcoming e-commerce portal being launched by Ecommerce Gateway that would operate as a B2B portal connecting more than 100 countries that are part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that e-commerce has the potential to increase Pakistan’s non-IT exports to $50 billion. The ecommerce portal would directly connect the international consumer and the seller, enabling small businesses to benefit from international rates and decreasing the role of the middleman.

