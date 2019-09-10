IMF director to visit Pakistan this week: finance ministry

IMF Middle East and Central Asia director Jihad Azour will visit Pakistan this week, officials said Tuesday.

According to finance ministry officials, Azour will be in Pakistan from September 16 to September 20. They said that the IMF director will be briefed on the country’s current economic situation.

The IMF had released $1 billion to Pakistan in July after its board approved a $6 billion bailout package. It is a three-year loan programme.

The fund will review Pakistan’s performance quarterly over 39 months, phasing release of the additional aid over time.

