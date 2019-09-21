Germany to provide Pakistan 109 million euros: report

2 hours ago
The government of Germany has agreed to provide Pakistan 109 million euros to enhance cooperation in the development sector, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to a statement issued by the economic affairs division, the funds will be utilised in energy and economic development sectors.
The statement further said that the funds will be allocated to various projects, including the billion tree project, projects for natural disasters, local governance and health.
