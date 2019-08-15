Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Don’t click on email links promising FBR tax refunds

43 mins ago
 

The Federal Bureau of Revenue has warned people against a group of fraudsters who are conning people into revealing their banking information in the name of tax refund.

Scammers are sending emails to people saying that they are eligible for tax refunds. The email asks the taxpayer to click a link that says “Receive Refund Now”.

Once the user clicks on the link, it takes them to a website that has the FBR logo on top of the page. The page has logos of different banks with an instruction on top asking the user to “Click your bank’s logo below to receive refund.”

However, if you look closely, the URL of the website gives it away as it says beckiesjorgensen.com/wp-includes/promo/fbr/refundportal.html.

The FBR has asked taxpayers not to click on any such link and advised people against giving out their banking information over email or on the phone.

 
TOPICS:
fbr
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
FBR, tax, taxation, fraud, scam, hackers, bank fraud,
 
MOST READ
No, Pakistan’s stock market hasn’t crashed -- yet
No, Pakistan’s stock market hasn’t crashed — yet
90% of Faisalabad government officials don’t file their taxes: FBR
90% of Faisalabad government officials don’t file their taxes: FBR
Eid-ul-Azha expected to boost leather industry
Eid-ul-Azha expected to boost leather industry
Don’t click on email links promising FBR tax refunds
Don’t click on email links promising FBR tax refunds
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.