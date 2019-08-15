Don’t click on email links promising FBR tax refunds

The Federal Bureau of Revenue has warned people against a group of fraudsters who are conning people into revealing their banking information in the name of tax refund.

Scammers are sending emails to people saying that they are eligible for tax refunds. The email asks the taxpayer to click a link that says “Receive Refund Now”.

Once the user clicks on the link, it takes them to a website that has the FBR logo on top of the page. The page has logos of different banks with an instruction on top asking the user to “Click your bank’s logo below to receive refund.”

However, if you look closely, the URL of the website gives it away as it says beckiesjorgensen.com/wp-includes/promo/fbr/refundportal.html.

The FBR has asked taxpayers not to click on any such link and advised people against giving out their banking information over email or on the phone.