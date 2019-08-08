Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Economy

90% of Faisalabad government officials don’t file their taxes: FBR

1 hour ago
 

 

Over 90% of Faisalabad’s government officials are non-filers, including the city police, traffic police and patrolling SP, the Federal Board of Revenue reported on Thursday.

At least 31,596 of 34,678 employees fail to pay their taxes, the FBR revealed.

“We have detailed records of all government officials,” FBR Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Rafiq said. “There are 8,000 employees in the city police office who receive approximately Rs400,000 in salaries and 98% of them are non-filers.”

The report  disclosed that 58% of employees in the Department of Education and 87% of hospital workers are included in the non-filers list.

Faisalabad District Education Authority CEO Ali Ahmad Sian said they have taken measures to find a solution to the issue.

“We received a notification from the FBR and instructed our employees to register themselves and file their tax returns,” Sian said. “Government officials can’t really save themselves from paying tax because the FBR has everyone’s data,” he added.

Government employees who do not file their tax returns will have to pay a fine of Rs40,000 to the FBR.

