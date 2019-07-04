Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Economy

Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?

1 hour ago
 
Will we be able to pay our debts?



Listen to SAMAA Digital's business reporter Farooq Baloch answer queries related to the $6 billion IMF bailout package and its effect on the exchange rates in Pakistan.
 
dollar imf Pakistan
 
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
economy
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Pakistan needs another $38 billion, says the IMF
Pakistan needs another $38 billion, says the IMF
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
FBR kicks off action against individuals with benami properties
FBR kicks off action against individuals with benami properties
 
 
 
 
 
 
