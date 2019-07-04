Thursday, July 4, 2019 | 30 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Economy
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
Farooq Baloch
1 hour ago
Will we be able to pay our debts?
Listen to SAMAA Digital's business reporter Farooq Baloch answer queries related to the $6 billion IMF bailout package and its effect on the exchange rates in Pakistan.
TOPICS:
dollar
imf
Pakistan
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
Farooq Baloch
economy
8 hours ago
The hows and whats of the government's tax amnesty scheme
Farooq Baloch
economy
6 days ago
