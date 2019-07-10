Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Economy

Pakistan receives first IMF payment of $991m

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan has received the first IMF payment of $991.4 million. 

On July 3, the IMF’s Executive Board approved a 39-month extended arrangement under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. The  $6 billion will support  the government’s economic reform programme.

The arrival of the first tranche will strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, said officials. Overall, the country’s foreign exchange reserves were recorded at $14.44 billion, which includes the State Bank’s $7.27 billion, as of June 28.

Related: Keeping your ACs running to cost more under IMF programme

Pakistan will get the remaining $5 billion in installments over the next three years.However, it will be subject to tough economic reforms to put Pakistan’s economy on the path of sustainable and balanced growth and increase its per capita income.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
anti-Pakistan proposal imf Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
economy
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pakistan needs another $38 billion, says the IMF
Pakistan needs another $38 billion, says the IMF
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
What you need to know about the IMF bailout
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
Will the IMF bailout have an impact on dollar rates?
Amnesty scheme availed by 110,000 people: FBR
Amnesty scheme availed by 110,000 people: FBR
FBR kicks off action against individuals with benami properties
FBR kicks off action against individuals with benami properties
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.