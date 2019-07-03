Faisalabad’s textile mill owners on strike against 17% tax

Textile mill owners in Faisalabad have decided to go on strike after a 17% sales tax was imposed on textile processing units.

Members of the All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) and the All Pakistan Textile Sizing Association (APTSA) said that the export industry was operating on a better profit when a 2% tax was imposed. Exporters are running their businesses on 3 to 4% profit margin and cannot afford any type of sales tax, they say.

They said a 15% increase in sales tax has left them wary of trusting the government.

The mill owners demanded that the government sit down with the stakeholders of the textile industry and reduce the tax to a single digit figure, preferably 4 to 5%.

“The government sees us as easy targets,” a mill owner told SAMAA TV’s Ambar Shamsi on Sawaal. He added that there is no country in the world where the export industry is taxed.

An issue of the APTSA is that the trade sector is still unregistered. They said the trade sector is not ready to buy from them on the condition of CNIC provision, which has been compulsory by the FBR.

“This is not a strike, but we don’t have cloth for processing. They are not registered and are not providing 20% tax and a CNIC copy,” one of the members added.

Because of the CNIC condition not being met, the owners said they couldn’t run the factories legally, so they decided to close down.

More than 20,000 workers are unemployed because of the situation, and it is feared that the number will only increase.

The FBR decided to charge GST on local products of manufacturers-cum-exporters of five zero-rated sectors from July 1.

