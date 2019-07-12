Faisalabad’s power looms closed for fourth day

Faisalabad’s power looms were closed for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as textile mill owners stage a protest against the imposition of 17% sales tax on textile processing units.

An industrialist, Waheed Khaliq, said that more than 100,000 power looms haven’t been shut. They produce five million metres of cloth every day. The strike has caused the industry a loss of Rs1 billion, he claimed.

Related: Faisalabad’s textile mill owners on strike against 17% tax

The government should try to reach an agreement with the mill owners so the strike can be called off, he remarked.

The labourers, on the other hand, are worried about their daily expenses.

“We are very tense that the looms are closed now,” a labourer told SAMAA TV. “How will we feed our children?”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.