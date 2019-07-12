55 Chinese companies pledge to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

Around 55 Chinese companies have expressed interest in investing in Pakistan.

During a meeting on Friday with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the heads of these companies, who were accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, committed to investing $5 billion in Pakistan in the next three to five years.

They appreciated the government’s friendly business policies and pledged their investment in various small and medium sized industrial sectors.

The delegation represented various sectors such as construction, machinery, glass, automobile, electrical, power, transportation, information technology and technological research. This is the largest ever Chinese delegation to visit the country and is a follow-up to the prime minister’s visit to China and signing of agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China.

PM Khan welcomed their interest and said it reflected the trust of the Chinese side in Pakistan’s growing economy and a strong desire to translate the Pak-China equation into a win-win economic partnership. He said the government is facilitating investors and reducing impediments in ease of doing business.

The premier said a fast-track implementation of CPEC projects is the government’s priority for which a special unit is overseeing implementation of various projects in the planning division.

Yao said Chinese investors have observed a fundamental improvement of policies and facilitation of foreign investors. He said the Chinese government will extend its support towards realizing the vision of a strong, stable and prosperous Naya Pakistan.

Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Commerce Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood also briefed the meeting about CPEC projects and the various steps being taken to facilitate businesses and improve ease of doing business.

