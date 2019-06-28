Friday, June 28, 2019 | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Economy
The hows and whats of the government’s tax amnesty scheme
Farooq Baloch
48 mins ago
A lay man's guide to asset declaration
Listen to SAMAA Digital's business reporter Farooq Baloch explain the government's tax amnesty scheme and how to go about it.
TOPICS:
asset declaration
tax amnesty
