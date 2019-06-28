Friday, June 28, 2019  | 24 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
The hows and whats of the government’s tax amnesty scheme

48 mins ago
 
A lay man's guide to asset declaration



Listen to SAMAA Digital's business reporter Farooq Baloch explain the government's tax amnesty scheme and how to go about it.
 
asset declaration tax amnesty
 
