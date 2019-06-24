Monday, June 24, 2019 | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
Farooq Baloch
40 mins ago
How does the system work?
Listen to SAMAA Digital's senior business reporter Farooq Baloch answer your queries related to the recently-launched tax profiling portals.
amnesty
fbr
nadra
