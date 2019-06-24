Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Economy

How safe is the new tax profiling system?

40 mins ago
 
How does the system work?  





Listen to SAMAA Digital's senior business reporter Farooq Baloch answer your queries related to the recently-launched tax profiling portals.
 
TOPICS:
amnesty fbr nadra
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Third time's a charm? PM urges nation to declare assets
Third time’s a charm? PM urges nation to declare assets
Qatari Emir arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit
Qatari Emir arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit
State Bank comes clean about Pakistan’s exchange rate policy
State Bank comes clean about Pakistan’s exchange rate policy
Qatar may recruit 100,000 Pakistanis for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Qatar may recruit 100,000 Pakistanis for 2022 FIFA World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.