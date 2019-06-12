Gujranwala pehlwans’ new opponents: meat taxes

The prices of chicken and mutton have increased after the government increased taxes on meat on Tuesday.

The price of mutton has increased to Rs 1100 per kg while beef and chicken prices have risen to Rs 550 and Rs 300 respectively in Gujranwala.

This is a concern for most people but even more so for pehlwans or wrestlers who have to consume a lot of meat to stay in shape. Wrestlers complain that the tax on meat is akin to a punishment for them.

The government presented a Rs 7.036 trillion budget on Tuesday with increased taxes. Higher taxes are being levied on cooking oil, sugar, cigarettes, gas and cars among other things.

