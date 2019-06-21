FBR to target Sindh’s luxury car owners starting July 1

The FBR is going to take action against people who own luxury cars and haven’t paid taxes on them.

In this case, luxury cars are those with an engine capacity of 1800cc and above. Honda and Toyota both make variants that fall in this category, so it isn’t limited to BMWs and Mercedes.

The FBR has obtained the details of 13,200 such cars in Sindh and has issued notices to their owners.

The board wants people who own these luxury cars to also pay their taxes. If people aren’t going to be availing the government’s newest tax amnesty scheme, the FBR will begin taking action against them starting July 1.

