Wednesday, June 26, 2019  | 22 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dealers protest PTA’s policy for used mobile phones

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Mobile phone dealers have threatened to go on a shutter down strike after the PTA imposed duties which amount to thrice the cost of the mobile phone itself.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association Muhammad Rizwan said that if the government fails to issue an SRO for the registration of used mobile phones in Pakistan, over 1.5 million dealers will be unemployed.

Talking about the market, Rizwan said: “Over 80% people buy used mobile phones. Their salaries range between Rs17,000 and Rs20,000.”

Related: What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?

PTA’s new policy will make it impossible to import used mobile phones, he said, adding that a duty of Rs15,000 is being charged for a Rs10,000 phone.

Rizwan said that GSMA-approved phones should not have added duties. He said they have requested PTA to give them an NOC for used phones.

PTA, however, is imposing duties on illegal phones. Our correspondent Farooq Baloch said that PTA had given a warning to traders and consumers to get their devices registered, or else they will be blocked.

Related: How safe is the new tax profiling system?

The authority claimed that traders have tricked consumers to buy used phones without informing them that the phones were unregistered and will be blocked.

PTA, along with the FBR, imposed the duties to curb crime and illegal practices.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
fbr mobile phone dealers PTA
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

VIDEO
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
economy
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
economy
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Pay Rs500 to access your tax profile online
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Rs40,000 prize bond discontinued: What alternatives do you have now?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
Online tax profiling: how does it affect you?
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
How safe is the new tax profiling system?
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.