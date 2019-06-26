Dealers protest PTA’s policy for used mobile phones

Mobile phone dealers have threatened to go on a shutter down strike after the PTA imposed duties which amount to thrice the cost of the mobile phone itself.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association Muhammad Rizwan said that if the government fails to issue an SRO for the registration of used mobile phones in Pakistan, over 1.5 million dealers will be unemployed.

Talking about the market, Rizwan said: “Over 80% people buy used mobile phones. Their salaries range between Rs17,000 and Rs20,000.”

Related: What to do with your Rs40,000 bonds?

PTA’s new policy will make it impossible to import used mobile phones, he said, adding that a duty of Rs15,000 is being charged for a Rs10,000 phone.

Rizwan said that GSMA-approved phones should not have added duties. He said they have requested PTA to give them an NOC for used phones.

PTA, however, is imposing duties on illegal phones. Our correspondent Farooq Baloch said that PTA had given a warning to traders and consumers to get their devices registered, or else they will be blocked.

Related: How safe is the new tax profiling system?

The authority claimed that traders have tricked consumers to buy used phones without informing them that the phones were unregistered and will be blocked.

PTA, along with the FBR, imposed the duties to curb crime and illegal practices.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.