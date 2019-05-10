HOME > Economy

Pakistan and IMF likely to finalise three-year bailout package today

3 hours ago

Pakistan and the IMF are likely to sign a three-year bailout package today (Friday). 

The IMF’s delegation arrived in Pakistan on April 26 and has been here for 11 days. After multiple meetings with government officials, including officials from the provinces, it seems the package is finally ready.

It is expected that a three-year $6.5 billion package will be given to Pakistan. The government has already accepted most of the IMF’s terms, including increasing gas and electricity prices.

The new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, will sign the agreement on Pakistan’s behalf.

Related: Govt agrees to increase gas and electricity prices

From July 1, electricity is going to get more expensive and Rs600 billion in taxes will be imposed.  The subsidy on electricity is being done away with except for consumers using less than 300 units and industries.

In the next stage, gas prices will be increased.

Another major point is that national institutions operating in a loss will be privatized. The privatization of national industries (like PIA and the steel mills) has been a hotly contested topic.

The IMF wants to see a decrease in the budget deficit.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
imf Pakistan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
IMF, Pakistan, reza baqir, raza baqir, pakistan gas prices, pakistan electricity prices, bailout package,
 
MOST READ
Petrol and diesel is more expensive in Pakistan
Petrol and diesel is more expensive in Pakistan
Govt agrees to increase gas and electricity prices
Govt agrees to increase gas and electricity prices
Pakistan and IMF likely to finalise three-year bailout package today
Pakistan and IMF likely to finalise three-year bailout package today
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.