Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani buys world’s oldest toy store chain

1 hour ago

Mukesh Ambani, who is known as the richest man in India, has bought the iconic British toy store chain Hamleys for an undisclosed sum, reported BBC.

Ambani-owned Reliance Brands Limited has signed an agreement with China’s C Banner International, which had acquired Hamleys in 2015.

Hamleys is the world’s oldest toy retailer and has 167 stores in 18 countries. Reliance Industries operates 88 Hamleys stores across 29 cities in India.

“The worldwide acquisition of the iconic Hamleys brand…. is a long cherished dream come true,” Darshan Mehta, the CEO of Reliance Brands Limited, said in a statement.

