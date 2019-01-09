Saudi Arabia to arrange meetings between Saudi and Pakistani companies

Saudi Arabia’s Export Development Authority will organise meetings between its 65 companies and 35 Pakistani firms to increase its imports.

The meetings are to be held through Saudi-Pakistani Trade Mission on January 13 and January 14 in Jeddah.

The forum will facilitate the Pakistani companies seeking import in areas of food and building material, Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday.

Related story: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in February

Saudi Deputy Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources for Industry Affairs Engineer Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Abdul Karim and Secretary General of the SEDA Engineer Saleh bin Shabab Al-Sulami will oversee the initiative.

Engineer Al-Sulami lauded the depth of historical relations with Pakistan, which he said were transformed into cooperation and mutual understanding at various levels particularly trade and economy.

He said total Saudi non-oil exports to Pakistan during the last five years amounted to 17 billion Saudi Riyals.