Careem plans to launch bus service in Pakistan

Careem, a Dubai-based ride-hailing company, is planning to launch bus services in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the near future, the National reported Monday.

Careem has already started its bus service in Egypt’s Cairo as it aims to expand into mass transportation business. Careem Bus, a service aimed at attracting middle-income earners, will have fares fixed at a set rate that is 60 to 70% cheaper than its car service, the company said.

Careem was founded in 2012. It operates in more than 120 cities in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, where it has around 30 million registered users.