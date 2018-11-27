There will be no gas load shedding this winter

November 27, 2018




People fretting load shedding of gas as winter approaches should breathe a sigh of relief as the government has decided to not disturb its supply.

The decision was approved in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, which was chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the load management plan. Petroleum secretary said that gas will be in limited supply in December, January and February.

It was decided that the supply of re-gasified liquefied natural gas will be increased to overcome the shortage. Moreover, LNG will also be imported.

The ECC approved the Islamic financing system for the power sector. Funds worth Rs38 billion will be alloted for the project.

Power Pak Management Company has been approved too. It was decided that the government will give its guarantee.
 
 
 

