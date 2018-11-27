Suzuki Motors likely to invest $450 million in Pakistan

November 27, 2018

AFP Photo

Suzuki Motors has expressed its interest in investing $450 million in Pakistan, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday.

The company is interested in expanding car production in Pakistan, Umar said.

Mr Umar said that it’s an “excellent day” for Pakistan “from a foreign investment perspective”.

The world’s biggest energy company has re-opened its office in Pakistan 27 years after it left the country, the minister tweeted.

 
 
 

