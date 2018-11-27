Suzuki Motors likely to invest $450 million in Pakistan

Suzuki Motors has expressed its interest in investing $450 million in Pakistan, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday.

The company is interested in expanding car production in Pakistan, Umar said.

Excellent day from a foreign investment perspective. Global Chairman suzuki motors visited & expressed interest in investing 450 million$ to expand car production in Pak & worlds biggest energy company Exxon mobil re opened there office in Pak 27 years after leaving the country — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 27, 2018

Mr Umar said that it’s an “excellent day” for Pakistan “from a foreign investment perspective”.

The world’s biggest energy company has re-opened its office in Pakistan 27 years after it left the country, the minister tweeted.