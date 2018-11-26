Engro Foods joins hand with IFC to promote sustainable living for dairy farmers

Engro Foods has joined hands with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the prestigious World Bank (WB), to promote sustainable living for farmers and reduce poverty by enabling dairy farmer empowerment.

The two corporations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Dairy Market Development project in Pakistan earlier this month.

The memorandum seeks to initiate joint efforts to unlock the potential and strengthen the development of Pakistan’s dairy industry. This will eventually result in creating awareness about best dairy farming practices and increase the quality of dairy output.

“Engro Foods purpose to provide better nutrition to Pakistan and a good living to our farmers remains the core of every initiative we undertake,” said Engro MD Ali Ahmed Khan. “Our farmers have received Rs51 billion as direct incomes from Engro Foods since 2005.”

On behalf of IFC, Tania Lozansky, senior manager for manufacturing, agribusiness and services, said “Dairy is a priority sector for IFC’s investment and advisory services globally as it has a significant positive impact on nutrition.”

Pakistan’s sector relies on more than 8.2 million farmers for the production of milk.