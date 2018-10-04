CNG filling stations closed in Sindh as Ogra increases tariff

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Thursday notified an up to 143 percent increase in the gas tariff for domestic consumers.

The government increased the per kilogram CNG price by up to Rs20, according to Ogra’s notification.

Those consumers who will use 200 gas units will have to pay Rs17 more.

The gas price for power generation companies was hiked by 57% and by 40% for the rest of the industries.

The prices are applicable from Sept 27.

The hike in the gas price will make the tandoori meal, electricity, cement and fertilizer costlier.

CNG filling stations across Sindh, including Karachi, were closed late night after the CNG association announced protests against the fresh prices.

The CNG station owners have called an urgent meeting on Friday, according to the All Pakistan CNG Association chairman, Ghayas Paracha.

He urged the government to review the rates.